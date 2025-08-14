Marcelo Hernández Returns to Miami to Film His First Netflix Special!

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1867 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Sherman, host Ariana Grande, Marcello Hernández as Domingo, Chloe Fineman as Kelsey, and Heidi Gardner during the "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch on Saturday, October 12, 2024 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Miami stand up! Our homegrown boy Marcelo Hernández is coming back to town and we could not be more proud. You may know him for his unforgettable character Domingo on Saturday Night Live and as a huge TikTok influencer. He also just wrapped up his role as Bad Bunny’s cousin in Happy Gilmore 2.

Now Marcelo is bringing all that talent home to South Florida to film his first-ever Netflix comedy special. The shows go down Friday and Saturday September 19 and 20 at the iconic Olympia Theater in downtown Miami. This venue has been closed most of the past five years so this is a really special moment for the city and for Marcelo.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $56 to $87 through Ticketmaster. Just a heads up these will be phone free experiences so your devices get locked in Yondr pouches when you arrive full focus on the laughs.

This is a huge moment for Miami and a must see for anyone who loves comedy Latin talent or just wants to support one of our very own making it big. Don’t sleep on this grab your tickets and show Marcelo some love.