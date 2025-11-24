Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar Has Arrived in Miami Beach!

South Florida, the Queen of Christmas has arrived. Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar is officially open at Ray’s Downtown Bar at the Freehand in Miami Beach from now through December 28, and it brings the full holiday energy the moment you walk in.

The bar is filled with Christmas lights, themed décor, and Mariah inspired touches in every corner. There are plenty of photo ops, including Santa’s sleigh, and a station where you can sit down and write a letter to Mariah. It is fun, interactive, and a cute way to celebrate the season with whoever you go with.

Tickets have several options. General admission starts at $19.90 and includes a 90 minute reservation and a welcome cocktail. Late night tickets on Fridays and Saturdays also start at $19.90 and come with a welcome shot. Brunch single bar seats start at $27.25, and brunch tables start at $54.50 for two guests. The full family style holiday brunch is an additional $35 per person plus tax and gratuity and is paid on site.

The holiday cocktail menu fits the theme perfectly, with festive drinks that match the décor and the overall vibe of the pop up. There is also exclusive merchandise available only for this experience.

Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar is open now through December 28 at Ray’s Downtown Bar at the Freehand Miami for anyone who wants to step into a full holiday moment this season.