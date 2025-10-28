Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar is Coming to Miami!

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Mariah Carey rehearses for the 82nd annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on December 3, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

You know it’s officially the holiday season when Mariah Carey starts to defrost. This year, the Queen of Christmas is turning the magic up a notch with her very own Holiday Bar, and yes, Miami is on the list.

Now this isn’t just another themed pop-up. It’s Mariah Carey in all her holiday glory. Picture this — lights, glitter, and over-the-top décor everywhere you look. The entire place is designed to make you feel like you just stepped inside one of her Christmas videos.

There will be plenty of photo moments too, from Santa’s sleigh setups to recreations of Mariah’s most iconic album covers. And yes, her own Black Irish cocktails will be on the menu, because if you’re going to toast to the holidays, you might as well do it Mariah style.

You can even write a letter to Mariah, check out exclusive merch, and grab limited edition vinyls that every fan will want their hands on. The whole experience is basically Christmas turned up to ten.

No official date has been announced yet, but Miami is on the list alongside New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. You can sign up for the waitlist now so you don’t miss out.

Miami, get ready for some serious holiday sparkle, because the Queen of Christmas is about to make the season feel a whole lot more fabulous.