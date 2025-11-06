The Marlins Have a New GM and the Internet is Losing it over Gabe Kapler

BRONX, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: Manager Gabe Kapler of the San Francisco Giants looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins just promoted Gabe Kapler to general manager, and while baseball fans are talking roster moves, the internet is talking about something else entirely.

MLB on Fox posted the news on Instagram and the comments were pure comedy. One person said, “And just like that… I am a Marlins fan.” Another wrote, “Daddy’s back!” Someone else said, “I’m gonna need season tickets ASAP,” and my personal favorite: “I might start watching baseball now for sure. Maybe even move to Florida.”

Listen, if loanDepot Park suddenly starts selling out, we might have to thank the view from the dugout more than the score. The Marlins may have hired him for his baseball brain, but the fanbase is definitely here for other reasons.

So if you start seeing a whole new crowd of women at Marlins games this season, do not be surprised. Miami just got a GM with main character energy, and the city is already ready to stare, cheer, and maybe not even know what inning it is.

Welcome to Miami, Gabe. The girls already said play ball.