Martica Lopez Dresses as Oscar from Happy Gilmore 2 at Bad Bunny’s Residency!

This past weekend I was in Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny’s residency at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, affectionately known as El Choli, and it was absolutely wild. My best friend and I had planned ahead to dress up as Oscar from Happy Gilmore 2. We made the costumes ourselves from scratch since nothing like this exists online and had no idea the reaction we were about to get.

Before the concert even started there was a party outside the venue with DJs, vendors, and all kinds of activations. Inside el Choli, the energy was just as crazy. We started dancing and just having fun, vibing to the music, and fans began gathering around us, taking photos and videos. Nothing except the costume was planned. We had no choreography at all. The videos that went viral online made it look like we had planned it, but everything that happened was completely organic. Our energy caught on, people joined in, and it turned into an unforgettable moment.

The venue itself reminded me a lot of the Kaseya Center in Miami. Bad Bunny has two stages. One looks like the mountains of Puerto Rico and the other is La Casita, a house stage on the opposite side of the venue where he performs on top of and inside the house. The residency itself is built around his album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” and the concert was a full celebration of the music from that album along with all of his biggest hits. For Night 19, he brought out the Queen of Reggaeton, Ivy Queen as his special guest where she sang all her hits. The production, the visuals, the energy, and the way the crowd sang along to every song made it one of the best concerts I have ever been to.

It reminded me that the best moments are the ones you do not plan. We came for the residency, dressed up, and ended up making memories that will last forever.