McDonald’s Boo Buckets Are Back for Halloween

McDonald's announced the nostalgic trick-or-treat buckets would be available from Oct. 18-31.

Spooky season just got happier — McDonald’s is officially bringing back its iconic Happy Meal Boo Buckets.

Starting October 21, fans can snag their meal in one of the collectible pails, perfect for trick-or-treating or just reliving that childhood nostalgia. This year’s lineup includes a ghost, pumpkin, goblin, cat, and even a zombie design — plus stickers to decorate them.

They’ll only be around for a limited time, so if you want to get your hands on all five, you might want to plan a few extra trips through the drive-thru before Halloween.