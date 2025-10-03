McDonald’s Boo Buckets Are Back for Halloween

Boo Buckets returning to McDonald's McDonald's announced the nostalgic trick-or-treat buckets would be available from Oct. 18-31. (McDonald's)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Spooky season just got happier — McDonald’s is officially bringing back its iconic Happy Meal Boo Buckets.

Starting October 21, fans can snag their meal in one of the collectible pails, perfect for trick-or-treating or just reliving that childhood nostalgia. This year’s lineup includes a ghost, pumpkin, goblin, cat, and even a zombie design — plus stickers to decorate them.

They’ll only be around for a limited time, so if you want to get your hands on all five, you might want to plan a few extra trips through the drive-thru before Halloween.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

