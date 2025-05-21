Memorial Weekend in Miami Just Got Louder — The Air & Sea Show Is Back!

F-35A
F-35 crash FILE PHOTO: An F-35 similar to this one crashed during a training mission in Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner) (Capt. Kippun Sumner/F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Get ready, Miami! The Hyundai Air & Sea Show is taking over Miami Beach this Memorial Day weekend — and it’s bringing some serious firepower.

Dubbed the “Greatest Show Above the Earth,” this high-octane spectacle runs Saturday, May 24 through Sunday, May 25, from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., between 11th and 14th Street on Ocean Drive. Expect non-stop adrenaline with jet flyovers, parachute teams, rescue demos, and military hardware flexing across the skies and sea.

Look up and catch the U.S. Air Force’s elite fleet, including the F-35 Lightning II, B-52 Bomber, and even the stealthy B-2 Spirit. Parachute teams from the U.S. Army, Navy, and British Red Devils will be diving into the scene, while special ops and search-and-rescue teams show off precision exercises straight out of an action movie.

On the ground, the FPL Display Village east of Lummus Park is packed with interactive exhibits: flight simulators, training courses, a full-size U.S. Army tank, and even a Kid Zone with bounce houses and bungee jumps.

Can’t make it? No worries — the whole thing will be livestreamed.

So grab your shades, hit the beach, and get ready for a weekend Miami won’t forget.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!