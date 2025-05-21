Memorial Weekend in Miami Just Got Louder — The Air & Sea Show Is Back!

Get ready, Miami! The Hyundai Air & Sea Show is taking over Miami Beach this Memorial Day weekend — and it’s bringing some serious firepower.

Dubbed the “Greatest Show Above the Earth,” this high-octane spectacle runs Saturday, May 24 through Sunday, May 25, from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., between 11th and 14th Street on Ocean Drive. Expect non-stop adrenaline with jet flyovers, parachute teams, rescue demos, and military hardware flexing across the skies and sea.

Look up and catch the U.S. Air Force’s elite fleet, including the F-35 Lightning II, B-52 Bomber, and even the stealthy B-2 Spirit. Parachute teams from the U.S. Army, Navy, and British Red Devils will be diving into the scene, while special ops and search-and-rescue teams show off precision exercises straight out of an action movie.

On the ground, the FPL Display Village east of Lummus Park is packed with interactive exhibits: flight simulators, training courses, a full-size U.S. Army tank, and even a Kid Zone with bounce houses and bungee jumps.

Can’t make it? No worries — the whole thing will be livestreamed.

So grab your shades, hit the beach, and get ready for a weekend Miami won’t forget.