Miami Bar Named Best In The State

The newest edition of North America’s 50 Best Bars has been released and the only Florida bar on the list is right in our own backyard.
Calle Ocho’s extremely popular bar, Cafe La Trova, was selected as one of the CONTINENT’S best. Maestro Cantinero and founder, Julio Cabrera credits the authentic Cuban culture that is cultivated within the walls of Cafe La Trova. With the help of James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein who has created an incredible menu, the bar was also ranked 13th on the World’s Best Bar - North America
Congratulations Cafe La Trova!
