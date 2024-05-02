Miami Bar Named Best In The State

And Among The Best in the Country

Cinco de Mayo 2022: 5 places to get food, drink deals Stock photo of a margarita. Many restaurants are offering freebies and discounts in honor of Cinco de Mayo. (Bob Muschitz/Getty Images)

By Just Ben and Jade Alexander

The newest edition of North America’s 50 Best Bars has been released and the only Florida bar on the list is right in our own backyard.

Calle Ocho’s extremely popular bar, Cafe La Trova, was selected as one of the CONTINENT’S best. Maestro Cantinero and founder, Julio Cabrera credits the authentic Cuban culture that is cultivated within the walls of Cafe La Trova. With the help of James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein who has created an incredible menu, the bar was also ranked 13th on the World’s Best Bar - North America

Congratulations Cafe La Trova!

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!