Miami Beach Police Announce DUI Checkpoints For Spring Break Weekend

Authorities in Virginia are investigating the death on Monday, March 6, 2023, of Irvo Otieno. The 28-year-old was in the custody of authorities when he died.

If you’re heading to Miami Beach this weekend, listen up. The Miami Beach Police Department posted on Instagram that they will be setting up DUI sobriety checkpoints during Spring Break to help keep the roads safe.

According to MBPD, the checkpoints will take place Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Drivers should also expect possible traffic delays. Police say eastbound traffic may slow down west of the 400 block of Washington Avenue during those hours.

Their message is simple. Drive sober and plan ahead. If you’re going out, call a rideshare or designate a driver because getting behind the wheel under the influence could land you under arrest.

What do you think about DUI checkpoints during Spring Break? Let me know in the comments below, and as always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos.