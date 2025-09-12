Miami Beach Regal Cinema is closing!

If you have ever spent time on Lincoln Road, chances are you saw a movie at the Regal Cinema. It has been part of the South Beach vibe for years, but that time is coming to an end.

The city just approved plans to turn the theater into the Superhuman Museum, an immersive art space from entrepreneur Steve Berke. And just to clear things up, Regal was already planning to close. The theater has been renting month to month and had its own exit plan.

A lot of people wrote in hoping the city would step in, but the truth is the change was going to happen no matter what.

It is definitely the end of an era for movies on Lincoln Road, but Miami Beach is always changing. The big question is: will you miss going to the movies there, or are you excited to see what this new museum brings?