Miami Crowned the Number One Foodie City in America!

If you ever needed proof that Miami is a foodie paradise, here it is. WalletHub just named Miami the best foodie city in the country, and honestly, it makes perfect sense.

What sets us apart is not just the number of restaurants but the quality. Miami leads the nation in affordable restaurants that are rated 4.5 stars or higher. We also rank 12th for restaurant diversity and 11th for the best balance between full service restaurants and fast food chains. And if you are in the mood for fine dining, we have 13 Michelin starred restaurants, including L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon which has two stars.

The beauty of Miami is that foodie culture is everywhere. Whether you are grabbing a cafecito from the ventanita, discovering a hidden food truck, or booking a table at a Michelin star restaurant, this city has it all. And for those who love to cook at home, Miami makes it easy. The city ranks third for farmers markets, ninth for gourmet specialty food stores, third for butcher shops, and second for kitchen supply stores per capita.

At the end of the day, food in Miami is more than eating. It is community, culture, and lifestyle. That is why we are number one.