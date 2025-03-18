Miami-Dade Cracks Down on DMV Appointment Scalping

South Daytona DMV lines
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Getting a DMV appointment in Miami-Dade has become as competitive as scoring concert tickets—only now, some people are profiting from the demand. County officials have uncovered a network of scalpers hoarding free DMV appointments and reselling them for as much as $250.

Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez has vowed to stop the practice, targeting driving schools suspected of booking appointments under fake names and selling them. In just three weeks, his office identified 200 fraudulent bookings at a newly opened downtown DMV office.

Scalpers reportedly use bots and fake accounts to manipulate the online system, leaving regular residents struggling to secure slots. While the practice isn’t currently illegal, Fernandez is pushing for legislative changes. County Commissioner Kevin Cabrera has already proposed fines of up to $500 for those caught selling appointments.

With Miami-Dade set to take over DMV services from the state, officials promise reforms to ensure fair access for all. “I’m here to fix it,” Fernandez said, pledging a crackdown on appointment scalping.

Stay tuned as Miami-Dade works to end this frustrating DMV dilemma.

