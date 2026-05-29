Miami Firefighters and Police Officers Are Settling a Score on the Soccer Field This Weekend

FILE - Iran players pose for a team photo prior a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Riza Ozel, File)

With the 2026 World Cup excitement building across South Florida, Miami Fire Rescue is inviting the community to a family friendly soccer event featuring a matchup between two hometown teams.

The “Road to the World Cup: Miami Fire vs. Miami Police Soccer Friendly” takes place Saturday at Curtis Park, located at 1901 NW 24th Ave. in Miami.

Hosted by the Miami Firefighters Benevolent Association Local 587 in partnership with Miami Fire Rescue and the Miami Police Department, the event will feature firefighters and police officers going head to head in a friendly soccer match ahead of next year’s World Cup.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m.

In addition to the match, families can enjoy youth activities, food trucks, music, bounce houses and other entertainment throughout the day.

Organizers say the event is designed to bring the community together while celebrating Miami’s growing excitement for the 2026 World Cup.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome.