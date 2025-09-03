Miami and Fort Lauderdale Are Among the Best Places to Retire in the U.S.

WalletHub just released their 2025 Best Places to Retire list, and Florida is definitely showing up. Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale all made the top ten. Four cities. Four! Not too shabby.

Orlando takes the crown at number one, and honestly, I get it. No state income tax, tons of things to do, and a lot of gerontologists. Tampa also sneaks into the top five, proving Florida is doing something right when it comes to retirement.

Miami comes in at number four. Sounds impressive, right? We are killing it on activities, ranking fifth in the country, which means endless beaches, festivals, and things to do. But affordability, quality of life, and health care? Not so much. Seventy-sixth in affordability, ninety-fourth in quality of life, and twenty-sixth in health care. Translation: retiring here means fun and sun for sure, but make sure your savings account is ready.

Fort Lauderdale made number seven overall and ranks second in the country for fishing facilities per capita. So if your retirement dream involves casting a line and relaxing by the water, that is definitely your spot.

Bottom line: South Florida is perfect if you want to stay busy, enjoy the sun, and keep your social calendar full. Peaceful retirement? Maybe Orlando has that covered, but Miami is all about living your best, active life.

Don’t believe me? Check out the stats here!