Miami Freedom Tower Reopens at 100 Years with New Exhibit

Miami’s iconic Freedom Tower, often called the “Ellis Island of the South,” celebrated its grand reopening Tuesday as it marked a century of history and hope.

Local officials and community leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the downtown landmark, a building that has long stood as a beacon for those seeking a new life in America.

In 1962, the U.S. government leased the then-empty tower to create the Cuban Assistance Center, where thousands of Cubans fleeing political turmoil were received, processed, and supported. For many, it was their very first step toward freedom.

“It became a symbol of the American dream, for a people that came here with very little and were able to accomplish so much,” said Rafael Pealavar during the event.

Now, the tower is beginning its next chapter with a new exhibit, “Libertad”, dedicated to preserving and sharing the powerful stories of struggle, resilience, and triumph that began within its walls.

At 100 years old, the Freedom Tower continues to stand tall — not just as a building, but as a living monument to Miami’s history and spirit.