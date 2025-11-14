Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Listed as One of the Worst Cities for Road Problems

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Vehicles travel along I-95 on May 24, 2024 in Miami, Florida. AAA predicts that nearly 44 million Americans expect to travel at least 50 miles from home this Memorial Day weekend, which could make it the busiest in about two decades. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Pep Boys released new data on where cars get hit with the most road related repairs, and Miami-Fort Lauderdale landed on the list at #21. Florida also showed up more than any other state, with seven cities in the top thirty.

Here are the Florida cities that made the list and where they ranked:

Orlando #1

Panama City #3

Tampa-St. Petersburg #5

West Palm Beach #6

Tallahassee #9

Miami-Fort Lauderdale #21

With our heat, storms, flooding, and constant construction, it makes sense. Our roads wear down fast, and that means more tire issues, more alignments, and more suspension problems for drivers here in South Florida.

If you are on these streets every day, keep an eye on your tires and stay on top of basic maintenance. One pothole in Miami can turn into a big repair real quick.