Miami Heat and Orlando Magic to Open Preseason in Puerto Rico

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) moves past Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Puerto Rico is buzzing right now from Bad Bunny’s residency to its vibrant culture. Now the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic will face off there on October 4 to kick off the Heat’s preseason.

This marks the Heat’s sixth visit to the island. The game was announced Tuesday at Kaseya Center with Miami Heat legend Glen Rice and Orlando Magic alum Nick Anderson in attendance.

The matchup is more than just basketball. There will be community events like clinics and celebrity appearances showing how much both teams care about Puerto Rico.

The Magic, boosted by Desmond Bane, are strong contenders this season and ready to challenge the Heat in the Southeast Division.

If you can’t make it to Puerto Rico the Heat continue their preseason at home with a game against the Bucks on October 6 at Kaseya Center.

Puerto Rico is hot right now and Miami’s basketball scene is right there too.