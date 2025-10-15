Miami HEAT Teams Up for Mega Puptoberfest — A Tail-Wagging Miami Adoption Bash

FILE PHOTO: A former employee of the Miami Heat is facing federal charges, accused of stealing team memorabilia and selling it.

The Miami HEAT aren’t just heating up the court — they’re helping heat up adoptions, too!

Best Friends Animal Society is teaming up with Miami-Dade Animal Services to host Mega Puptoberfest, a free, family-friendly event celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Expect live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, and hundreds of adorable pets looking for their forever homes.

Thanks to the HEAT and Kaseya, adoptions are completely free, with a goal of finding homes for at least 200 dogs and cats in a single day — a major step toward helping Florida hit its no-kill milestone.

Whether you’re coming for the pups, the vibes, or just the good karma, this Miami event is the ultimate feel-good weekend plan.