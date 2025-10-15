Miami HEAT Teams Up for Mega Puptoberfest — A Tail-Wagging Miami Adoption Bash

Miami Heat FILE PHOTO: A former employee of the Miami Heat is facing federal charges, accused of stealing team memorabilia and selling it. (mehaniq41 - stock.adobe.com)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The Miami HEAT aren’t just heating up the court — they’re helping heat up adoptions, too!

Best Friends Animal Society is teaming up with Miami-Dade Animal Services to host Mega Puptoberfest, a free, family-friendly event celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Expect live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, and hundreds of adorable pets looking for their forever homes.

Thanks to the HEAT and Kaseya, adoptions are completely free, with a goal of finding homes for at least 200 dogs and cats in a single day — a major step toward helping Florida hit its no-kill milestone.

Whether you’re coming for the pups, the vibes, or just the good karma, this Miami event is the ultimate feel-good weekend plan.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

