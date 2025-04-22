Miami Heat Watch Party at Ball & Chain? Say Less!

If you’re looking for the ultimate Miami Heat watch party, look no further—Ball & Chain is hosting a Road Rally this Wednesday, April 23 at 7PM, and it’s giving full 305 energy.
The Heat take on the Cavaliers in a playoff showdown, and Ball & Chain is going all out: DJs, Miami Heat dancers, specialty cocktails, live performers, and giant screens so you don’t miss a second of the action. And when the game ends? Live salsa with Mandy Y La Clave keeps the night going.
Entrance is FREE with RSVP, but space is limited. Table reservations are $75 per person if you want the VIP treatment.
This one’s got all the flavor, all the hype—and all the Miami vibes.