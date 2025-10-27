Miami and Hialeah Rank Among the Best Cities for Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner and if you are already planning your costume or figuring out where to celebrate, WalletHub just released its list of the best cities for Halloween in 2025. Miami made the top ten and that should not surprise anyone. Between the events, the nightlife, and all the candy, South Florida knows how to do Halloween right.

Miami ranked number six overall, but it was not the only one representing. Hialeah came in at number nineteen and actually ranked number one in the entire country for the most potential trick or treat stops. If you are looking for a neighborhood that really goes all out with decorations, candy, and that family energy, Hialeah is the spot.

If you want to get out of town for the weekend, Orlando landed at number eleven. With all the theme park parties and haunted attractions, it is the perfect option if you want a Halloween getaway without going too far from home.

Halloween is a big deal no matter where you are in Florida. Whether you are hitting one of Miami’s costume parties, taking the kids trick or treating in Hialeah, or spending the weekend in Orlando, there is no shortage of ways to get into the spooky spirit this year.