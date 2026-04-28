Miami International Airport Adds AI Hologram Chatbot!

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 10: Travelers walk past a flight information board at the Miami International Airport on November 10, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Airports have been experiencing delays and flight cancellations as airlines are decreasing flights at dozens of major U.S. airports to ease the pressure on air traffic controllers, who have been working unpaid during the ongoing government shutdown. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Miami International Airport is stepping into the future… whether people asked for it or not.

MIA just introduced an AI-powered hologram chatbot, basically a 3D virtual assistant that can answer questions, give directions, and help you find your way through the airport in real time. The idea is to make travel smoother without having to track down staff.

But the reaction from locals has been mixed, and it’s not hard to see why.

A lot of people feel like the focus is off. Travelers are still dealing with long lines, delays, and maintenance issues, so rolling out a hologram has some asking why those basics aren’t being handled first. There’s also the bigger conversation around AI replacing real people, and what that could mean for jobs at the airport.

We’ll see if this actually makes travel easier… or if it just becomes another thing people walk right past on the way to their gate.