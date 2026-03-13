Miami International Airport Debuts North America’s Only Airport Sleep Pods

If you’ve ever been stuck at the airport with hours to kill — or even an overnight delay — Miami International Airport now has a new option to help you rest.

Airport officials recently unveiled private sleep rooms inside Concourse D, becoming the first airport in North America to offer the Wait N’ Rest concept and only the second location in the world.

The new space includes 15 private rooms that can accommodate one to four people. Each room features beds, a flatscreen TV, and touchscreen monitors that allow travelers to order food and drinks from around the airport. Floor-to-ceiling windows also give guests a clear view of the runway.

Rooms can be booked by the hour for up to eight hours and include access to private showers and snacks.

Airport leaders say the pods are designed to make long layovers more comfortable, and a second location in Concourse H is already planned for later this summer.