Miami International Ranks Among Top 10 Mega Airports in North America for 2025

Way.com compiled a list of the top 10 busiest airports in the U.S. in accordance with the annual passenger traffic. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

South Florida travelers have one more reason to brag — Miami International Airport (MIA) has once again landed in the Top 10 “Mega Airports” in North America, according to J.D. Power’s 2025 Airport Satisfaction Study.

The annual survey ranked Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport at No. 1 overall, followed by Detroit and Phoenix. But Miami held strong at No. 8, standing out for its mix of modern design, dining options, and vibrant atmosphere that reflects the city’s international energy.

Here’s the full list of the Top 10 Mega Airports for 2025:

  1. Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport
  2. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
  3. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
  4. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
  5. Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas)
  6. John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York)
  7. Orlando International Airport
  8. Miami International Airport
  9. San Francisco International Airport
  10. Boston Logan International Airport

The study, based on over 30,000 traveler surveys, looked at seven factors, including ease of travel, terminal facilities, airport staff, and food and retail options. Despite ongoing travel delays tied to the federal government shutdown, passenger satisfaction overall remains steady, with travelers praising cleaner terminals and better food experiences.

MIA continues to serve as one of the busiest gateways between North America and Latin America — and now, one of the most well-loved. Not bad for an airport where your cafecito comes with a side of runway views.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!