Miami International Ranks Among Top 10 Mega Airports in North America for 2025

Way.com compiled a list of the top 10 busiest airports in the U.S. in accordance with the annual passenger traffic.

South Florida travelers have one more reason to brag — Miami International Airport (MIA) has once again landed in the Top 10 “Mega Airports” in North America, according to J.D. Power’s 2025 Airport Satisfaction Study.

The annual survey ranked Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport at No. 1 overall, followed by Detroit and Phoenix. But Miami held strong at No. 8, standing out for its mix of modern design, dining options, and vibrant atmosphere that reflects the city’s international energy.

Here’s the full list of the Top 10 Mega Airports for 2025:

Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas) John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York) Orlando International Airport Miami International Airport San Francisco International Airport Boston Logan International Airport

The study, based on over 30,000 traveler surveys, looked at seven factors, including ease of travel, terminal facilities, airport staff, and food and retail options. Despite ongoing travel delays tied to the federal government shutdown, passenger satisfaction overall remains steady, with travelers praising cleaner terminals and better food experiences.

MIA continues to serve as one of the busiest gateways between North America and Latin America — and now, one of the most well-loved. Not bad for an airport where your cafecito comes with a side of runway views.