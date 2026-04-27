Miami is Hosting a Massive Potluck Dinner!

If you’re always saying you want to meet new people but never actually do… this might be your moment.

Miami is getting its first-ever “Longest Table” potluck, and it’s exactly what it sounds like. One long table set up outdoors where strangers pull up with food, sit down, and share a meal. No sections, no pressure. Just a laid-back setup built around food and conversation.

It’s happening at The Underline on Friday, May 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and you do have to plan ahead. You need to RSVP in advance, bring a homemade dish, and registration closes Tuesday, April 28.

Here’s what you need to know

What: The Longest Table Miami potluck

Where: Inter Grove Gallery, 2771 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33133

When: Friday, May 1, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

How it works: Bring a homemade dish and sit at one long communal table

How to register: RSVP online in advance

Registration deadline: Tuesday, April 28

And honestly, in a city like Miami where everyone’s always “busy,” this feels like a reminder that sometimes all it takes is a table and some food to actually connect.

So yeah… if you’ve been saying you need to get out more, this might be your sign.