Miami is One of the Best Places to Be Single in 2025

If you are single in 2025, trust me, you are in good company. WalletHub just dropped its new report on the best and worst cities for singles, and some of the results might make you rethink your zip code. They looked at everything from dating opportunities to how expensive it is to go out, which honestly feels more important than ever because dating is not cheap anymore.

So Where Does Miami Land?

Miami ranked number eleven overall, which is not bad, but it comes with an asterisk. Fun and recreation? We are top tier. You already know that living here means nonstop events, incredible restaurants, nightlife that does not quit, and perfect weather most of the year. Miami is built for going out.

Dating opportunities? Middle of the road. Miami has plenty of singles, but when it comes to actually meeting people, especially online, we came in dead last. If you have ever opened a dating app here and instantly closed it, this explains everything.

And then there is the cost. Miami scored near the bottom in economics. Rent, food, drinks, parking, everything adds up. A simple dinner date can feel like a luxury experience you did not sign up for.

If You Want Better Luck in Florida, Tampa Is Calling

Here is the plot twist. Tampa came in at number three in the entire country. If you are serious about dating and want your money to stretch a little further, Tampa might be your place. The city has a ton of date friendly spots, a strong single population, and you are not going to walk into every situation wondering why drinks cost half your paycheck.

And Then There Are the Tough Cities…

For my South Florida people, Hialeah and Pembroke Pines landed near the bottom too. So if you thought dating felt difficult there, WalletHub agrees with you.

The Bottom Line

Miami will always be one of the most fun cities in the country, but if you feel like dating here is a roller coaster, you are not imagining it. And if you ever decide you want a fresh start without leaving Florida, Tampa is sitting comfortably at number three.