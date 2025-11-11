Miami is One of the Best Places to celebrate Thanksgiving in 2025!

Miami officially made WalletHub’s list of the Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving in 2025, ranking number 20 in the country. The Magic City proved once again that when it comes to celebrating, we do it our own way.

Miami landed 6th in celebration and traditions, showing that food, family, and culture are always at the center of our holidays. From backyard gatherings to rooftop dinners, Thanksgiving here feels like a vacation with the people you love.

We also ranked 1st in the number of pumpkin patches per capita, which means even in South Florida, we still find a way to enjoy fall. Our lowest ranking was in volunteering, with Miami and Hialeah tied at 72 for total volunteer hours. So, if you are staying local this year, it is the perfect time to give back and show gratitude.

Miami scored 84 in affordability and 66 in safety and accessibility, meaning it is not the cheapest or easiest city to navigate during the holidays. Still, people choose Miami because the experience is worth it. Between the sunshine, the food, and the culture, celebrating Thanksgiving here feels like something special.