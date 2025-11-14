Miami is One of the Top Sports City in the U.S.

WalletHub just released their report on the 2025’s Best Sports Cities across the country, and we officially made the list. The Magic City proved once again that when it comes to sports, we bring the heat and the culture.
Miami landed 10th in the country for Best Large Sports Cities, showing that team performance, fan engagement, and value are always strong here.
We also ranked 6th in the nation for Basketball fans, and 8th for Soccer fans, which means those game day experiences are top tier. Our lowest ranking was in Hockey, but we still placed 10th for Football. We do have a lot of bandwagoner fans, but when we get that championship, the whole city knows what to do: we grab the pots and pans and head straight to La Carreta on Bird Road.
The report confirms what we already knew: this city is a powerhouse. The experience is worth it, and with this Top 10 ranking, we just solidified our spot as a major sports capital.