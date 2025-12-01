Miami Just Dropped the Best Holiday Freebie of the Season: Free Parking!

The Miami Parking Authority is bringing back its annual “Holiday Parking Courtesy Citation” program — a little gift for anyone trying to survive holiday shopping, parties, or just Brickell traffic.

Starting Friday and running through Jan. 1, 2026, drivers will get one extra hour of free parking across all on-street spaces managed by the Authority. All you have to do is pay for your parking through either PayByPhone or ParkMobile like normal.

When your session ends, you’ll receive a special holiday courtesy citation that automatically grants you up to one additional hour past your expiration time. No scrambling back to the meter. No sprinting down Biscayne Boulevard. Just a little breathing room during peak chaos season.

If you’re parking anywhere in the City of Miami this holiday season, this is one perk you’ll actually look forward to.