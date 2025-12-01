Miami Just Dropped the Best Holiday Freebie of the Season: Free Parking!

Photo enforced park zone sign
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The Miami Parking Authority is bringing back its annual “Holiday Parking Courtesy Citation” program — a little gift for anyone trying to survive holiday shopping, parties, or just Brickell traffic.

Starting Friday and running through Jan. 1, 2026, drivers will get one extra hour of free parking across all on-street spaces managed by the Authority. All you have to do is pay for your parking through either PayByPhone or ParkMobile like normal.

When your session ends, you’ll receive a special holiday courtesy citation that automatically grants you up to one additional hour past your expiration time. No scrambling back to the meter. No sprinting down Biscayne Boulevard. Just a little breathing room during peak chaos season.

If you’re parking anywhere in the City of Miami this holiday season, this is one perk you’ll actually look forward to.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

