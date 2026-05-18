Miami Just Got a Massive Pop Up Roller Rink With DJs, Disco Balls, and Retro Vibes

A new pop up roller skating experience is officially rolling into Miami and it looks like pure nostalgia on wheels.

Bayskate has transformed 20,000 square feet inside The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Coconut Grove into a retro inspired indoor skating rink complete with air conditioning, live DJs, neon lights, and a giant five foot disco ball hanging over the center of the rink.

Organizers say the goal is to bring back classic Miami skate culture while creating a fun community atmosphere for both experienced skaters and total beginners. Skate rentals are available for anyone who wants to give it a shot, and even non skaters can enjoy the music, dancing, and people watching.

Bayskate will run Thursdays through Sundays until June 14. During the daytime, all ages are welcome, but after 8 p.m. the event becomes 18 and older.

Honestly, it sounds like the closest thing Miami has to a real life Barbie roller skating montage right now.