Miami Marlins Unveil New Food Lineup for 2025 Season

As the 2025 season kicks off, the Miami Marlins are bringing bold flavors and local favorites to LoanDepot Park with an expanded food and beverage lineup. Led by Executive Chef Alex Paz, the new menu goes beyond traditional ballpark fare, offering everything from burgers and pizza to rotisserie chicken rice bowls and Cuban sandwiches.

“We’re rolling out some really fun new food stations for guests this year,” Paz said. The Marlins are also focused on affordability with the 305 Menu, one of MLB’s most budget-friendly options, and a $44 family deal that includes hot dogs, popcorn, and drinks.

Local eateries like Dr. Limon and CAO Bakery are making their stadium debut, bringing authentic Miami flavors to the stands.

With football legend Dan Marino throwing the first pitch and performances by Flo Rida and Luis Fonsi, opening day promises to be memorable — both on the field and at the concession stands.