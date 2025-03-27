Miami Marlins Unveil New Food Lineup for 2025 Season

Opening Day MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 28: Opening Day sign on a base before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on March 28, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images) (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

As the 2025 season kicks off, the Miami Marlins are bringing bold flavors and local favorites to LoanDepot Park with an expanded food and beverage lineup. Led by Executive Chef Alex Paz, the new menu goes beyond traditional ballpark fare, offering everything from burgers and pizza to rotisserie chicken rice bowls and Cuban sandwiches.

“We’re rolling out some really fun new food stations for guests this year,” Paz said. The Marlins are also focused on affordability with the 305 Menu, one of MLB’s most budget-friendly options, and a $44 family deal that includes hot dogs, popcorn, and drinks.

Local eateries like Dr. Limon and CAO Bakery are making their stadium debut, bringing authentic Miami flavors to the stands.

With football legend Dan Marino throwing the first pitch and performances by Flo Rida and Luis Fonsi, opening day promises to be memorable — both on the field and at the concession stands.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

