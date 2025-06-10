Miami Missed the Top 10 for Best Staycation Cities- Here’s Why!

MIAMI - APRIL 22: The city of Miami skyline seen from the ocean on April 22, 2009 in Miami, Florida. Though it is hard for law enforcement officers to determine which boats have been abandoned unless they wash-up on shore or are a navigational hazard the downturn in the economy has shown that derelict/abandoned boats are becoming more of a problem from California to Maine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WalletHub just released their annual list of the Best Cities for a Staycation—and while two Florida cities made the Top 10 (Orlando at #2 and Tampa at #7), Miami landed at #49. Surprised? Same.

But when you look closer at the numbers, Miami actually shines in all the fun categories:

#5 in food & entertainment

Tied for #1 in zoos, aquariums, spas, and museums per capita

And we’re also tied for #1 in frozen treats per capita—because, let’s be real, ice cream in 90° heat is a lifestyle.

We did score low in rest and relaxation—#175 to be exact—but maybe that’s because this city never sleeps. Relaxing here just looks a little different.

Now, let’s talk about our neighbors: Fort Lauderdale ranked #26 overall, beating Miami with a Top 3 spot in recreation, thanks to all the water activities, parks, and things to do outdoors. If you’ve been sleeping on a Fort Lauderdale weekend? This might be your sign.

Whether you’re recharging in the 305 or catching sunset vibes in the 954, South Florida’s staycation game is strong. No flights, no stress—just fun in your own backyard.