Miami Missed the Top 10 for Best Staycation Cities- Here’s Why!

WalletHub just released their annual list of the Best Cities for a Staycation—and while two Florida cities made the Top 10 (Orlando at #2 and Tampa at #7), Miami landed at #49. Surprised? Same.
But when you look closer at the numbers, Miami actually shines in all the fun categories:
- #5 in food & entertainment
- Tied for #1 in zoos, aquariums, spas, and museums per capita
- And we’re also tied for #1 in frozen treats per capita—because, let’s be real, ice cream in 90° heat is a lifestyle.
We did score low in rest and relaxation—#175 to be exact—but maybe that’s because this city never sleeps. Relaxing here just looks a little different.
Now, let’s talk about our neighbors: Fort Lauderdale ranked #26 overall, beating Miami with a Top 3 spot in recreation, thanks to all the water activities, parks, and things to do outdoors. If you’ve been sleeping on a Fort Lauderdale weekend? This might be your sign.
Whether you’re recharging in the 305 or catching sunset vibes in the 954, South Florida’s staycation game is strong. No flights, no stress—just fun in your own backyard.