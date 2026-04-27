A Miami Mom Is Becoming a Doctor at 52 and Proving It’s Never Too Late

For Rima Avellan, becoming a doctor was never just a dream, it was a goal she carried with her for decades.

Now at 52 years old, the Miami-Dade mother of three is about to graduate from medical school and officially begin her journey as a physician.

Born in Canada to Lebanese parents, Avellan built a life rooted in health and fitness. She worked as a physical therapist and later became an instructor, eventually opening her own women only fitness studio in southwest Miami-Dade. Inside, phrases like “Your only limit is you” were not just decoration, they were a mindset she lived by.

That mindset pushed her to take a leap in her 40s, enrolling at Florida International University, where she became the first in her family to earn a degree. From there, she earned acceptance into medical school and never looked back.

Next week, she will graduate, becoming one of the few people to complete medical school after age 50. In July, she begins her pathology residency at University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

She says the moment still feels surreal, admitting she gets goosebumps just thinking about finally becoming a doctor.

Avellan credits her support system, especially her husband Marcos, for helping her push through the long journey.

Now, as she prepares to walk across the stage, her message is simple and powerful. If you feel stuck or think it is too late to chase something bigger, it is not.

In her words, you only live once, so you might as well go for it.