A Miami Mom Is Becoming a Doctor at 52 and Proving It’s Never Too Late

Why Atlanta Corporations are Pivoting to Clinical Midlife Care
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

For Rima Avellan, becoming a doctor was never just a dream, it was a goal she carried with her for decades.

Now at 52 years old, the Miami-Dade mother of three is about to graduate from medical school and officially begin her journey as a physician.

Born in Canada to Lebanese parents, Avellan built a life rooted in health and fitness. She worked as a physical therapist and later became an instructor, eventually opening her own women only fitness studio in southwest Miami-Dade. Inside, phrases like “Your only limit is you” were not just decoration, they were a mindset she lived by.

That mindset pushed her to take a leap in her 40s, enrolling at Florida International University, where she became the first in her family to earn a degree. From there, she earned acceptance into medical school and never looked back.

Next week, she will graduate, becoming one of the few people to complete medical school after age 50. In July, she begins her pathology residency at University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

She says the moment still feels surreal, admitting she gets goosebumps just thinking about finally becoming a doctor.

Avellan credits her support system, especially her husband Marcos, for helping her push through the long journey.

Now, as she prepares to walk across the stage, her message is simple and powerful. If you feel stuck or think it is too late to chase something bigger, it is not.

In her words, you only live once, so you might as well go for it.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need