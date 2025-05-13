Miami Ranked a Top 10 Summer Travel Destination

WalletHub just dropped its list of 2025’s Best Summer Travel Destinations—and guess who made the top 10? Miami!

Sure, we’re not the cheapest or easiest city to get to, but we ranked top 10 for attractions and top 6 for activities. That means there’s always something to do and somewhere to go.

Miami isn’t just a destination—it’s a full-on experience. From the beach to the beats, we keep the energy up all summer long.

So if you’re planning a trip, don’t overthink it. The vibe is here. The rhythm is here. Miami is here.