Miami Ranks as One of the Best Cities for Coffee!

By Martica Lopez

If you live in South Florida, you already know coffee isn’t just a drink... it’s a way of life. From your morning cafecito to late-night coladas, coffee is woven into our routines, our culture, and our conversations. With National Coffee Day coming up on September 29, WalletHub ranked Miami number four in the nation for coffee lovers.

Hialeah tells a different story. The city ranks lower for coffee shops per capita and household spending, but it has one of the highest percentages of adults who drink coffee in the country. People there love their cafecitos and coladas, but they do it the old school way. Home brewed, ventanita style, strong, and full of tradition. It is the kind of coffee culture that does not need fancy lattes or trendy cafes to make an impact. Whether you are sipping a latte in Brickell or pulling a shot at home in Hialeah, South Florida proves we take our coffee seriously in every style.

