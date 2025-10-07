Miami Scream Team Wants You to Yell Your Stress Away — Literally

John Calipari (Wade Payne/AP)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you’ve ever wanted to scream your lungs out in Miami without getting side-eyed by strangers, your moment has arrived. Introducing the Miami Scream Team — a new weekly gathering where shouting into the Biscayne Bay isn’t just allowed, it’s encouraged.

Founded by Marissa Cardenas, the group meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Margaret Pace Park. Each session starts with a calm, beginner-friendly yoga flow, and ends with a collective countdown to let out every pent-up emotion in one glorious yell.

Cardenas told Miami New Times the idea came during a rough patch when she turned to a friend after yoga and asked, “Do you ever feel like screaming?” That simple question turned into a full-blown movement for emotional release — and yes, it’s completely free to join.

So if you’ve been bottling up some frustration (traffic, rent, humidity, you name it), head to the waterfront by the basketball courts. One deep breath in… and scream it all out, Miami.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!