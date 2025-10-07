Miami Scream Team Wants You to Yell Your Stress Away — Literally

If you’ve ever wanted to scream your lungs out in Miami without getting side-eyed by strangers, your moment has arrived. Introducing the Miami Scream Team — a new weekly gathering where shouting into the Biscayne Bay isn’t just allowed, it’s encouraged.

Founded by Marissa Cardenas, the group meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Margaret Pace Park. Each session starts with a calm, beginner-friendly yoga flow, and ends with a collective countdown to let out every pent-up emotion in one glorious yell.

Cardenas told Miami New Times the idea came during a rough patch when she turned to a friend after yoga and asked, “Do you ever feel like screaming?” That simple question turned into a full-blown movement for emotional release — and yes, it’s completely free to join.

So if you’ve been bottling up some frustration (traffic, rent, humidity, you name it), head to the waterfront by the basketball courts. One deep breath in… and scream it all out, Miami.