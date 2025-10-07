Miami Seaquarium Closes Its Doors This Weekend

It’s officially the end of an era. The Miami Seaquarium on Virginia Key is closing this Sunday, and I know a lot of us grew up going there on field trips or with our families. For so many people in South Florida, it wasn’t just an attraction. It was a part of growing up here.

Developer David Martin is taking over the property for $22.5 million and plans to completely transform it. The golden dome will stay, but the new version will look very different. The focus will shift to marine life education, conservation, restaurants, a marina, and a public baywalk along Biscayne Bay.

The park has been under fire for years, especially after the passing of Lolita the orca in 2023. Now, with its final day set for October 12, the Seaquarium says this closure begins a modernization process that will “respect the history of the site” while giving it new life.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado have both voiced their support, calling the project a new chapter for Biscayne Bay.

It’s hard to see something so familiar disappear, especially when it holds so many memories. But maybe it’s time for this space to evolve and become something that still celebrates what Miami is all about.

What do you think? Are you ready to see what’s next for the Seaquarium? Let me know in the comments below, and I’ll definitely do the same.