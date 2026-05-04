Miami, This Is Your Shot: Victoria’s Secret Is Casting the Next Angel

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: Model Kendall Jenner from California walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

If you’ve ever practiced your runway walk or dreamed about wearing those iconic wings, your moment might be here.

Victoria’s Secret is bringing back its famous fashion show this fall and launching a nationwide search for a new generation of models. And yes, Miami is on the list.

Aspiring models will have the chance to audition in person at Dadeland Mall from May 21 to May 22. The casting tour is hitting select Simon Malls locations across the country, giving hopefuls a real shot at the runway.

The stakes are high. Those selected won’t just walk in the show, they’ll also land a contract with IMG Models, which represents stars like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Miranda Kerr.

To apply, you must be at least 18 and legally authorized to work in the U.S., along with submitting identification and required materials through the official site. The deadline to apply is May 28.

Even cooler, the entire journey from casting to runway will be filmed as part of an upcoming docuseries.

So if you’ve ever pictured yourself under those lights, this might be your sign to go for it.