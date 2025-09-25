Miami Tops U.S. List for Costly Dining

Miami loves to eat out—but it comes with a hefty price tag.

A new global survey shows Miami diners are paying more per meal than anywhere else in the U.S. Out of 175 cities ranked worldwide for dining, coffee, and beer prices compared to local wages, the Magic City placed 72nd overall—the worst showing of any American city.

Here, a mid-range three-course meal will set you back about $60 per person. That might not sound shocking until you stack it against what residents earn. The study found Miami’s balance between cost and wages makes dining out tougher on wallets than in places like Dallas, Denver, or Houston, which were ranked the most affordable U.S. cities to grab a meal.

Bottom line: In Miami, dinner out may be delicious—but it’s also the priciest indulgence in the nation.