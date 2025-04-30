‘Miami Vice’ Reboot in the Works with Top Gun: Maverick Director Joseph Kosinski at the Helm

Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind the box office juggernaut Top Gun: Maverick, is heading to Miami for his next big project — a feature reboot of Miami Vice for Universal Pictures.

Kosinski is set to direct the film, with Nightcrawler‘s Dan Gilroy writing the script based on an earlier draft by Eric Warren Singer, Kosinski’s Maverick co-writer. The project is being produced by Dylan Clark (The Batman, Planet of the Apes) and Kosinski through their respective banners.

The original Miami Vice TV series ran from 1984 to 1990 and became iconic for its sleek style, pastel suits, and synth-driven soundtrack. A 2006 film adaptation starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell earned $163.7 million worldwide.

While this won’t be Kosinski’s next film — he has an Apple-backed UFO thriller and Brad Pitt’s F1 racing drama up first — his involvement has raised major anticipation. Given his track record, the reboot could bring Miami Vice roaring back with a modern, high-octane twist.