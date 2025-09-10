Miami Vice Reunion Takes Over Ocean Drive

Miami Vice MIAMI VICE -- Sleuth Series -- Pictured: (l-r) Don Johnson as Det. John "Sonny" Crockett, Philip Michael Thomas as Det. Ricardo Tubbs -- Sleuth Photo
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

South Beach is about to glow neon again. From Sept. 9–14, the cast and crew of Miami Vice are back in the Magic City for a week-long reunion celebrating the iconic series that forever changed Ocean Drive.

The festivities kick off with a screening of the pilot episode at The Clevelander, complete with live commentary from actors and crew who brought the gritty, glamorous world of Crockett and Tubbs to life. Then it’s all pastel blazers and fast cars as an ’80s-themed runway show takes over Ocean Drive, open to local models ready to channel Don Johnson swagger and Olivia Brown sass.

Expect dinners with the stars at Yuca 105, location tours, throwback parties, and even a Miami Vice museum twice the size of last year’s. With legends like Edward James Olmos and Saundra Santiago confirmed, it’s time to break out the Ray-Bans and relive the vice.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

