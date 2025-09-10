Miami Vice Reunion Takes Over Ocean Drive

South Beach is about to glow neon again. From Sept. 9–14, the cast and crew of Miami Vice are back in the Magic City for a week-long reunion celebrating the iconic series that forever changed Ocean Drive.

The festivities kick off with a screening of the pilot episode at The Clevelander, complete with live commentary from actors and crew who brought the gritty, glamorous world of Crockett and Tubbs to life. Then it’s all pastel blazers and fast cars as an ’80s-themed runway show takes over Ocean Drive, open to local models ready to channel Don Johnson swagger and Olivia Brown sass.

Expect dinners with the stars at Yuca 105, location tours, throwback parties, and even a Miami Vice museum twice the size of last year’s. With legends like Edward James Olmos and Saundra Santiago confirmed, it’s time to break out the Ray-Bans and relive the vice.