Miami Worldcenter’s Star-Studded Grand Opening Set for May 22

Hits 97.3 LIVE with Flo Rida HOLLYWOOD, FL - MARCH 07: Flo Rida attends Hits Live at radio station Hits 97.3 on March 7, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2023 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Downtown Miami is about to level up. On Thursday, May 22, the long-awaited Miami Worldcenter opens with a high-energy celebration you won’t want to miss. Hosted by local faves DJ Irie and DJ Scotty B, the free event (with RSVP) will feature a lineup as electric as the Magic City itself—think Flo Rida, Nicky Jam, Shaggy, Lee Greenwood, and Swedish EDM sensation Alesso.

Set to be Florida’s largest retail destination, Miami Worldcenter blends big-name brands like Apple, Savage X Fenty, Sephora, and Hÿp Sneakers with uniquely Miami flair. Foodies can look forward to dining at Juvia and Earl’s Kitchen + Bar, or grabbing a treat at the Museum of Ice Cream. A Lucky Strike bowling alley rounds out the fun.

Already open: Lululemon and Brasserie Laurel. Coming soon: 11,000 residential units, including luxe digs at Bezel—with amenities from a dog spa to a wellness center.

Don’t miss the local art vibe either—Jeffery Deitch and Miami’s own Primary gallery helped bring murals and sculptures to life, including Serge Toussaint’s epic “Welcome to Miami Worldcenter” mural on NE 6th Street.

This is more than a mall—it’s Miami, reimagined.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!