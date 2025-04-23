Miami Worldcenter’s Star-Studded Grand Opening Set for May 22

HOLLYWOOD, FL - MARCH 07: Flo Rida attends Hits Live at radio station Hits 97.3 on March 7, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2023

Downtown Miami is about to level up. On Thursday, May 22, the long-awaited Miami Worldcenter opens with a high-energy celebration you won’t want to miss. Hosted by local faves DJ Irie and DJ Scotty B, the free event (with RSVP) will feature a lineup as electric as the Magic City itself—think Flo Rida, Nicky Jam, Shaggy, Lee Greenwood, and Swedish EDM sensation Alesso.

Set to be Florida’s largest retail destination, Miami Worldcenter blends big-name brands like Apple, Savage X Fenty, Sephora, and Hÿp Sneakers with uniquely Miami flair. Foodies can look forward to dining at Juvia and Earl’s Kitchen + Bar, or grabbing a treat at the Museum of Ice Cream. A Lucky Strike bowling alley rounds out the fun.

Already open: Lululemon and Brasserie Laurel. Coming soon: 11,000 residential units, including luxe digs at Bezel—with amenities from a dog spa to a wellness center.

Don’t miss the local art vibe either—Jeffery Deitch and Miami’s own Primary gallery helped bring murals and sculptures to life, including Serge Toussaint’s epic “Welcome to Miami Worldcenter” mural on NE 6th Street.

This is more than a mall—it’s Miami, reimagined.