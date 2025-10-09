Miami’s Marcello Hernández Named One of TIME’s 2025 Latino Leaders

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1867 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Sherman, host Ariana Grande, Marcello Hernández as Domingo, Chloe Fineman as Kelsey, and Heidi Gardner during the "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch on Saturday, October 12, 2024 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Big win for the 305! Miami native Marcello Hernández has officially been named one of TIME Magazine’s 2025 Latino Leaders, celebrating influential figures making major waves across entertainment, sports, activism — and even space.

The 28-year-old comedian, writer, and actor has come a long way from his early days as an Ohio comedy club assistant manager. After hustling for stage time in New York’s Greenwich Village and touring with Gilbert Gottfried, Hernández’s rise led him back home — becoming host and creative director for @OnlyInDade and building a massive TikTok following with his hilarious sketches.

In 2022, he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live, quickly becoming a fan favorite with characters like smooth-talking Domingo and Bad Bunny’s fictional nephew. He’s since filmed alongside Kevin Hart, launched a 30-show standup tour, and is even working on a Netflix special filmed in Miami.

Proudly representing his Cuban and Dominican roots, Hernández says his comedy is a reflection of family and culture: “I’m the first American in my family, and I want to represent for Latinos.”

Also featured on this year’s list: Tom Llamas, Isabel Allende, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Daniel Lubetzky — but Miami’s got double the shine this year.