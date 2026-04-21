Miami’s Night Sky Show: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week

Miami stargazers have a perfect reason to look up this week as the Lyrid Meteor Shower reaches its peak overnight from April 21 into April 22. If skies are clear and dark enough, you can expect to see around 10 to 20 shooting stars per hour, along with the occasional bright fireball lighting up the night.

What is the Lyrid Meteor Shower

The Lyrids are one of the oldest known meteor showers, with records dating back more than 2,500 years. They happen when Earth moves through debris left behind by Comet Thatcher, which orbits the Sun once every 415 years.

These meteors are fast, bright, and sometimes leave glowing streaks across the sky. While the shower runs from mid April through late April, the peak is when your chances of spotting them are highest.

When and where to watch

The best time to view the meteor shower is after midnight through the early morning hours before sunrise on April 22. That is when the sky is darkest and activity is strongest.

To really take it in, you will want to get away from city lights. Great nearby spots include Everglades National Park, Big Cypress National Preserve, and Bill Sadowski Park and Nature Center.

No telescope needed. Just give your eyes time to adjust, find a comfortable spot, and let the night sky do the rest.