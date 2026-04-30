Miami’s “Tiny Travelers” Need Your Help: Why Turning Off Lights Matters Right Now

Every spring, small songbirds like warblers and ovenbirds pass through South Florida on their way north and many won’t survive the trip.
According to the Tropical Audubon Society, these birds are incredible navigators, flying at night using stars and magnetic fields. But bright city lights can disorient them, pulling them into buildings. The National Audubon Society estimates up to a billion birds die each year in the U.S. from window collisions.
The fix is surprisingly simple.
The “Lights Out Miami” campaign asks residents to turn off non-essential lights from 11 p.m. to sunrise through May 15 (and again in fall). You can also close blinds or use timers and motion sensors.
If you find an injured bird, don’t feed it, place it in a safe box and let it recover.
It’s a small action that can make a huge difference for millions of these “tiny travelers” passing through Miami.