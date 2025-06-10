Miramar Police Launch Sick Day Home Checks, Sparking Controversy

If you’re a Miramar cop calling in sick, don’t be surprised if your boss shows up at your door.

A new policy from Police Chief Delrish Moss requires supervisors to make home visits anytime an officer calls out sick. Moss says the move ensures accountability and protects both department resources and officer wellbeing — citing past incidents where sick days were abused and, more tragically, a 2014 case where a Miami officer died at home without medical help.

But not everyone’s buying it.

The police union is calling the new rule a “morale killer,” arguing it feels more like harassment than concern. Union President Brent Steffan says the policy shows a lack of trust, asking, “How can you believe an officer is fit to protect the public, but not believe them when they call in sick?”

With tensions already high over staffing shortages and departures, this new layer of oversight may only add fuel to the fire.