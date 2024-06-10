National Iced Tea Day

The day to Celebrate Iced Tea June 10th

National Iced Tea Day 6.10.24 one cup of Iced Tea next to one cup of Iced Coffee ( Eddie Berman) (eddieberman/Getty Images)

By Ian James

It is National Iced Tea Day! I mean what better way to welcome in the summer season than with a nice iced tea. I have always loved Iced Tea and Ice-T. I mean my favorite type of tea is Ice-T the rapper and actor of course. I mean what other Iced Tea really matters right? I guess if I HAD to pick, I would have my Iced Tea sweet with sugar or with half of it as lemonade, but then that makes it an Arnold Palmer, doesn’t it? Anyways I am taking today to honor Iced tea and Ice-T for National Iced Tea Day. Summer is here and so is Iced Tea...Pinkies up!

Ian James

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

