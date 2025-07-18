Nationwide YoCrunch Recall Over Plastic Pieces in Toppers

The FDA announced the recall of YoCrunch yogurt.

Danone U.S., the maker of YoCrunch yogurt, has issued a nationwide recall after plastic pieces were found in the product’s dome toppers, federal health officials announced.

According to the FDA, the transparent fragments—measuring 7 to 25 mm and sometimes with sharp edges—were discovered after consumer complaints and could pose a choking hazard if eaten. The yogurt itself is not affected, only the separately packaged toppers.

The recall covers all YoCrunch flavors and sizes, including toppers with granola, cookie dough, Oreo, M&M, Snickers and Twix.

Danone says it’s working with retailers to pull the affected items from shelves. A full list of impacted products and codes is available on the FDA’s website.

For refund details or questions, consumers can contact YoCrunch’s care line at 1‑877‑344‑4886. Stay safe, and check your fridge!