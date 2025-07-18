Nationwide YoCrunch Recall Over Plastic Pieces in Toppers

YoCrunch yogurt
Recall alert The FDA announced the recall of YoCrunch yogurt. (FDA)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Danone U.S., the maker of YoCrunch yogurt, has issued a nationwide recall after plastic pieces were found in the product’s dome toppers, federal health officials announced.

According to the FDA, the transparent fragments—measuring 7 to 25 mm and sometimes with sharp edges—were discovered after consumer complaints and could pose a choking hazard if eaten. The yogurt itself is not affected, only the separately packaged toppers.

The recall covers all YoCrunch flavors and sizes, including toppers with granola, cookie dough, Oreo, M&M, Snickers and Twix.

Danone says it’s working with retailers to pull the affected items from shelves. A full list of impacted products and codes is available on the FDA’s website.

For refund details or questions, consumers can contact YoCrunch’s care line at 1‑877‑344‑4886. Stay safe, and check your fridge!

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!