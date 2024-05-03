Need a Kentucky Derby Hat? Get Yours at... Panera?

Panera Bread settles lawsuit FILE PHOTO: Panera Bread has agreed to pay $2 million to settle claims that it misled customers about the cost of its delivery orders. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

Derby Day is this weekend so if you’re stressing about what hat you should wear to watch the event, FEAR NO MORE!

Obviously when we think of horse-race fashion, we think of Panera Bread. Yes, the place where you get solid soups, salads, and baked goods. Panera has created a bread bowl hat for the occasion aptly named the “Bread Head”.

The hat is unfortunately not edible but it is extremely fashionable showcasing peacock feathers, and their famous broccoli cheddar soup spilling out of the lid.

The limited-edition hat is a steal at just $21 at ThePaneraShop.com. Unfortunately your only chance to get one of these amazing hats will likely be second-hand because they are completely sold out!