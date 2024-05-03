Need a Kentucky Derby Hat? Get Yours at... Panera?

Under the terms of the settlement, some customers affected by the charges can file a claim that could get them either food vouchers or cash.

Panera Bread settles lawsuit FILE PHOTO: Panera Bread has agreed to pay $2 million to settle claims that it misled customers about the cost of its delivery orders. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Derby Day is this weekend so if you’re stressing about what hat you should wear to watch the event, FEAR NO MORE!

Obviously when we think of horse-race fashion, we think of Panera Bread. Yes, the place where you get solid soups, salads, and baked goods. Panera has created a bread bowl hat for the occasion aptly named the “Bread Head”.

The hat is unfortunately not edible but it is extremely fashionable showcasing peacock feathers, and their famous broccoli cheddar soup spilling out of the lid.

The limited-edition hat is a steal at just $21 at ThePaneraShop.com. Unfortunately your only chance to get one of these amazing hats will likely be second-hand because they are completely sold out!

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

