Neutrogena Recalls Makeup Wipes Sold in Florida!

If you use Neutrogena’s popular blue-pack makeup wipes, here’s what you need to know. Neutrogena has recalled one specific batch of its Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Wipes, 50-count (sold as a 25-count twin pack) because of possible bacteria contamination.

The recall only affects lot number 1835U6325A, which was sold in a few southern states, including Florida, Georgia, Texas, and South Carolina. Neutrogena says this batch makes up less than 0.1% of all the wipes they produce for the U.S., and stores have already been asked to remove them from shelves as a precaution.

If you’re not sure whether your wipes are part of the recall, look for the lot number on the lower back panel of the package. If it matches, you can visit Neutrogena.com or the link in their Instagram bio to submit a photo of your wipes and get a refund.

The company says no other Neutrogena products are included in this recall, but if you’re unsure, it’s best to throw them out and grab a fresh pack. Even though the risk is low, it’s not worth taking chances when it comes to your skin.