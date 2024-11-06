New Mega Publix With Bar and Food Court Coming to Kendall

Kendall residents are in for a treat with the upcoming opening of a new two-story Publix Super Market, rumored to be a “mega” store packed with modern amenities and exciting features. This new Publix is expected to follow the trend set by the latest store prototypes popping up across Florida in 2024, which focus on elevating the grocery shopping experience with a wide range of food and beverage options.

Earlier this year, New Times highlighted the buzz around a new 60,000-square-foot Publix in Tampa’s Gandy Shopping Center, which quickly went viral on social media. Why? Because it offers much more than just groceries. Shoppers can enjoy a vibrant food court with a variety of stations, including a wine bar called “Publix Pours,” a burrito station, a popcorn station with flavors like caramel and cheddar, and even a wood-fired pizza bar. Additionally, there are stations for tacos, nachos, sushi, and make-your-own bowls, appealing to a younger, more diverse crowd.

It’s believed that the new Publix in Kendall will mirror these features, with a similar layout and a large food court offering a variety of food and drink options. Whether you’re picking up fresh groceries or grabbing a bite to eat, this modern Publix promises to be a one-stop shop for all your needs.

It’ll look something like this: